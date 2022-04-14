Critically Endangered Cotton-Top Tamarin Monkey Born at U.K. Zoo: 'We're Completely Overjoyed'

"Tamarins have already undergone a large reduction in their numbers and are predicted to decline by 80% in the next 20 years, making them one of rarest of all primate species," said the Chester Zoo

The Chester Zoo just welcomed the newest member of its family.

In a news release, the Chester Zoo announced a critically endangered cotton-top tamarin monkey was recently born to parents Treat and Leo at the English park, bringing hope for the rare species' future. Both the sex and name of the newborn have yet to be disclosed.

According to the zoo, the baby monkey measured 10 centimeters and weighed 40 grams at birth.

Cotton-top tamarins are listed as critically endangered by the International Union of Conservation and Nature's Red List, and only an estimated 2,000 exist in the wild, the news release added.

"Tamarins have already undergone a large reduction in their numbers and are predicted to decline by 80% in the next 20 years, making them one of rarest of all primate species," the Chester Zoo shared in a statement.

"The mini monkeys are native to a small area in northern Colombia but, sadly, only 5% of their original habitat now remains intact due to mass deforestation, while the illegal wildlife trade is another significant threat to their survival," the statement added.

Nick Davis, the deputy curator of mammals at the zoo, highlighted the plight of the threatened species in the release.

"The cotton-top tamarin is an exquisite animal, but sadly it's one of the most endangered primate species on the planet," Davis shared.

"It's a highly threatened species because its wild habitat has been destroyed by commercial logging for the agriculture, paper, and timber industries, and these miniature monkeys are also regularly found in the illegal wildlife trade. It wasn't that long ago that these miniature primates were seen as quite a common species, so their dramatic demise over the last few years shows just how a species thought to be safe can change so rapidly," he added.

The Chester Zoo is part of an ongoing effort involving zoos worldwide that aims to prevent the species from becoming extinct.

"In order to help save the species, we only recently started caring for them at the zoo again, and so this is the first cotton-top tamarin to be born at Chester Zoo in 22 years, and we're completely overjoyed," Siobhan Ward, a primate keeper at the Chester Zoo, said in the release.