Endangered Black Rhino Calf Born at Zoo Miami: He's 'Growing Rapidly and Gaining Strength'

"Circe has been a very protective mother and the calf has been nursing regularly," the zoo wrote of the mother-son rhino pair

This Florida zoo has something exciting to celebrate!

On Thursday, Zoo Miami announced that on Feb. 24, their 21-year-old endangered black rhinoceros named Circe welcomed her fourth child — a male calf.

"Mother and calf have remained off exhibit since the birth where they have been kept sheltered from external stresses and given time to properly bond," the zoo wrote on Facebook. "During that time, Circe has been a very protective mother, and the calf has been nursing regularly while growing rapidly and gaining strength for his public debut!"

And starting this week, the mother-son rhino pair "are being slowly introduced to the public," and will spend short amounts of time outside every day.

Black rhino baby Image zoom Black rhino calf | Credit: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami

Black rhino baby Image zoom Black rhino calf and mom | Credit: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami

Black rhino baby Image zoom Black rhino calf and mom | Credit: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami

Circe, who was born at South Carolina's Riverbanks Zoo, came to Zoo Miami on a breeding loan with the Los Angeles Zoo.

She shares the calf with a 21-year-old endangered black rhino named Eddie, who came to the Florida zoo in 2006. To date, he has sired three offspring with Circe.

Over the years, Zoo Miami has welcomed 13 black rhino calves, making it one of the country's most successful zoo rhino breeding programs.

Although there were over 100,000 black rhinos at the start of the 20th century, there are now less than 5,000 left in the wild, according to the zoo, which noted the danger the animals face from poachers due to their horns.

Black rhino baby Image zoom Black rhino calf | Credit: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami

Black rhino baby Image zoom Black rhino calf | Credit: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami

Black rhino baby Image zoom Black rhino calf and mom | Credit: Ron Magill/Zoo Miami