Endangered Baby Monkey Found Abandoned Is Expected to Make a Full Recovery, Officials Say

Plango, a langur monkey with bright orange fur, was rescued by Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand

By
Published on April 17, 2023 03:49 PM
Money rescue
Plango the baby langur holds on to a plush toy. Photo: Amy Jones/WFFT

A baby langur is now safe after being abandoned by his family in the wild.

New photos of the small monkey show the animal preparing for his new home at the Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WWFT) rescue center.

Plango, the bright-orange baby monkey who was less than a month old when found, was discovered alone at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Prachuap Khiri Khan province, the foundation shares.

WWFT believes the young langur was abandoned by his family, who were too scared to return to the plantation site. Plango was eventually discovered by a local farmer who called a nearby wildlife rescue center for help.

Money rescue
baby langur. Amy Jones/WFFT

WFFT responded to the call and took Plango to its wildlife hospital, where he was given a medical check-up and additional care, as he's now "expected to make a full recovery."

The monkey was discovered in good health, but given his age, and lack of essential skills needed to survive in the wild, Plango can not fend for himself. As a result, he'll live at WFFT's rescue center, where he can socialize with other rescued langurs.

On Plango's road to recovery, vet nurse Git "woke up every two hours throughout the night to feed Plango," per a release from WWFT.

"Pictures of Plango highlight his bright orange fur, which will gradually darken with age," WFFT wrote. "Wildlife experts have various reasons as to why an infant Dusky langur's fur is so bright. Some suggest that the coloring helps mothers easily locate their young, while others argue that it's a form of camouflage. Another theory proposes that it helps to identify the infant within the group, which encourages alloparenting — a form of parental care that sees different members of the group look after the young."

In photos from WFFT, Plango drinks from a small bottle, holds tightly to plush toys, and embraces those helping him heal. In a couple of shots, the bright-orange primate even stares at the camera with his massive eyes.

Money rescue
Plango, a baby langur, being tended to. Amy Jones/WFFT

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Langur monkeys, found in parts of Thailand, Malaysia, and Myanmar, are listed as endangered. And outside of the wild, they are often victims of the illegal pet trade.

The animals are "completely unsuitable as pets," per WFFT, and "require a diverse diet, a natural habitat, and social interaction to thrive."

Plango isn't the only langur to make headlines in recent months either, as the Saint Louis Zoo introduced a new baby monkey to the world in October — just a few days shy of Halloween, perfect timing for a newborn the color of a pumpkin.

The baby langur, named Rhubarb, was born on Sept. 30 to mom Dolly and dad Deshi at the zoo's Michael and Quirsis Riney Primate Canopy Trails habitat. She marked the first Francois' langur born at the Saint Louis Zoo.

"Dolly has been a phenomenal mother and, through the benefit of her having a great relationship with the keeper staff, has been incredibly accommodating to the supportive care that she and Rhubarb needed to get back on track," said zoo primate keeper Ethan Riepl at the time. "She deserves all the credit in the world for our success."

Related Articles
Dozens of golden retrievers gather with their owners, and some other breeds, to pose for photos and play together in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 16, 2023.
Golden Retrievers Gather at Boston Marathon Finish Line to Honor Late Canine Race Fan
vanderpump rescue dog for adoption
Final Dog Left at High-Kill Shelter Rescued at the Last Minute, But the Pup Still Needs a Home
Black Bear, North Carolina
Black Bear Startles North Carolina Man Relaxing on Sun Lounger at Home — Watch!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 30: (L-R) Peta Murgatroyd, Shai Chmerkovskiy and Maks Chmerkovskiy attend Apple Original Films' "Luck" Premiere Event at Regency Village Theatre on July 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)
Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Surprise Son with Puppy Ahead of Baby's Arrival
abandoned pregnant dog and puppies ready for adoption
Pregnant Dog Rescued from Filthy Cage Gives Birth to 12 Puppies — Now the Family Needs a Home
Woman pulls snake from truck
Texas Mom Calmly Pulls Large Snake Out of Her Daughter's Car Engine — Watch the Shocking Clip!
Ramses gorilla bday
Fort Worth Zoo Gorilla Turns 52 and Becomes World's Oldest Silverback, Officials Say
Darren the cat who has been at a shelter for 8 years
Darren the Cat Is Still Hoping for a Home After 8 Years at a Wisconsin Animal Shelter
Plato the Dude dog
California Hero Dog Who Located 62 Lost Pets for Free Has Medical Bills Covered by His Community
demi moore
Demi Moore Submits Her Chihuahua Pilaf for Guinness World Records' Shortest Dog Title
dog that looks like Snoopy from Peanuts.
Snoopy Look-alike Bayley the Mini Sheepadoodle Is Winning the Hearts of the Internet
Bow Wow Weddings
Friends Create Wedding Planning Service for Dogs So Pups Can Attend Their Owner's Big Day Stress-Free
Pearl the Chihuahua Named World's Shortest Dog by Guinness World Records
Tiny Chihuahua About the Size of a Dollar Bill Rightly Earns Record for World's Shortest Dog
Mystery animal in texas park
Texas State Park Uncovers Identity of 'Mystery Animal' After Asking Internet for Help
East River coyote
Police Rescue 'Distressed' Coyote from East River in New York City
Coco the Rescue dog treated in rare case of alcohol addiction and withdrawal after owner dies
Rescue Dog Recovers from Alcohol Addiction After Owner's Death, Animal Charity Shares