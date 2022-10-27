Emperor Penguins in Antarctica Receive Endangered Species Protection as Climate Threat Looms

Conservation officials have forecasted that the penguins and their colonies could become "quasi-extinct" due to the impact of climate change

By
Published on October 27, 2022 04:06 PM
Humboldt Penguins
Photo: Getty

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has officially designated Antarctica's emperor penguins as a "threatened" species, saying climate change has had a "profound impact" on the birds.

"This listing reflects the growing extinction crisis," Martha Williams, the federal wildlife agency's director, said in a statement on Wednesday. "Climate change is having a profound impact on species around the world and addressing it is a priority for the Administration."

She continued, "The listing of the emperor penguin serves as an alarm bell but also a call to action."

The flightless species is now protected under the Endangered Species Act, 11 years after The Center for Biological Diversity first petitioned the agency to protect the Emperor penguin, according to The Washington Post.

In a study last year, conservation officials forecasted that the penguins and their colonies could become "quasi-extinct."

Penguin Chicks Born at Shedd Aquarium
Penguin chick born at Shedd Aquarium. Brenna Hernandez/Shedd Aquarium

As many as 650,000 emperor penguins are living in Antarctica, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reported last year, and experts think that number could shrink by 26% to 47% by 2050.

The wildlife agency first floated the idea of protecting the penguins in 2021, issuing a statement citing melting sea ice as the prime culprit for the species' diminishing numbers.

"The estimated decrease in population size is not equal across Antarctica," the agency shared in 2021. "The Ross and Weddell Seas are strongholds for the species, and populations in these areas will most likely remain stable. However, emperor penguin colonies within the Indian Ocean, Western Pacific Ocean, and Bellingshausen Sea and Amundsen Sea sectors are projected to decline by over 90 percent due to melting sea ice."

It concluded, "While this estimated decline is concerning, the proposal to list the emperor penguin as threatened under the ESA comes while there is still time to prevent the species from becoming endangered throughout a significant portion of its range."

With the Emperor penguin's new Endangered Species Act protection, conservationists now hope that U.S. officials will begin to limit krill fishing around the continent and weigh the climate implications of federal projects before approving them, the Post reported.

"If we manage to take action, and especially action now," scientist Stephanie Jenouvrier told the outlet, "we can still avoid the extinction."

Related Articles
An uncommonly found and endangered twenty year old Ghost Orchid blooms for only the second time in the swamp at Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park in Copeland, Florida on June 29, 2016. Scientists and researchers have been growing the orchids, native to Florida and Cuba, in labs with hopes of reintroducing the endangered species into the wild.
'Iconic' Ghost Orchid Considered for Federal Protections as Population Dwindles Amid Climate Change
monarch butterflies
Conservation Organization Lists the Migratory Monarch Butterfly as an Endangered Species
Florida cougar
Federal Judge Restores Endangered Species Act Protections Weakened by Trump Administration
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the United For Wildlife Summit at Science Museum on October 4, 2022 in London, England. The Prince of Wales delivered a keynote speech highlighting the serious and organised nature of illegal wildlife crime and its damaging impact on global biodiversity and local communities. (Photo by Paul Grover - Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William Remembers 'Much-Missed' Queen Elizabeth in First Speech as Prince of Wales
koala
Australian Government Declares the Koala an Endangered Species After Drop in Animal's Numbers
blue eyed lemur
Earth Day 2022: The Cutest Photos of Endangered Animals Born This Year
Blizzard the Beloved Polar Bear, Last of His Kind at Point Defiance Zoo, Euthanized after Battling Cancer
Blizzard, Beloved Polar Bear at Point Defiance Zoo, Euthanized After 'Rapid Decline' in Health
Smithsonian Zoo Pandas
The National Zoo Celebrates 50 'Exciting' Years of Caring for Pandas and Saving the Species
bumblebee
American Bumblebee Could Soon Be Considered an Endangered Species in the United States
A Chinstrap Penguin colony on Penguin Island. Greenpeace is back in the Antarctic on the last stage of the Pole to Pole Expedition. We have teamed up with a group of scientists to investigate and document the impacts the climate crisis is already having in this area. *This picture were taken in 2020 during the Antarctic leg of the Pole to Pole expedition under the Dutch permit number RWS-2019/40813.
Antarctic Penguin Colonies Have Declined by Nearly 75 Percent in Past 50 Years, Researchers Say
Bald Eagle
American Bald Eagles Come Back from Near Extinction, Have Quadrupled Their Numbers Since 2009
Ivory-billed woodpeckers
U.S. Government Declares 23 Species Extinct, Including Ivory-Billed Woodpecker
Australia's wildfires
United Nations Says Earth Has 10 Years to Combat Biodiversity Crisis Amid Mass Extinction
huge sturgeon
240-lb. 'River Monster' Fish Caught in Detroit 'Has Been Roaming Our Waters Over 100 Years'
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
koala
Ecologists Worry Wildlife Has a 'Bleak Future' as Australia Fires Propel Extinction Crisis