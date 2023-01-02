Emma Roberts Adopts New Rescue Chihuahua Puppy: 'We Love Him So Much'

The move comes a few days after Roberts celebrated her son Rhodes' second birthday, saying, "I love you beyond!"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 2, 2023 02:00 PM
MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Emma Roberts attends ROCK4EB! at Private Residence on October 06, 2019 in Malibu, California.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty for EB; Emma Roberts/Instagram

Emma Roberts is starting off the new year with a cute addition to her family.

The About Fate actress, 31, announced on her Instagram Story that she adopted a chihuahua rescue puppy from the Labelle Foundation, a Los Angeles based animal rescue organization.

She shared a photo of the pup from the organization, and wrote, "Our new family member… We love him so much! Rescued from @thelabellefoundation." In the picture, the adorable pup with a mix of light brown, red brown and dark brown fur and long dark whiskers stares up at the camera.

The Labelle Foundation wrote in a now-removed post that the puppy — which they nicknamed "Skunk" — had been found abandoned in early December along with his siblings, per the Daily Mail. The pups were found suffering from an illness called Parvo, a contagious viral infection that causes fever, diarrhea and vomiting, but the puppy survived.

https://www.instagram.com/emmaroberts/?hl=en. Emma Roberts /Instagram
Emma Roberts/Instagram

Last week Roberts celebrated her son Rhodes' second birthday, posting a sweet tribute on Instagram dedicated to him.

"Happy Birthday to my angel boy Rhodes. I love you beyond! 2️⃣✳️❗️" Roberts wrote alongside a snap of the mother-son duo in a serene-looking living room.

She shares the toddler with ex-boyfriend and Troy actor Garrett Hedlund, 38. The couple began dating in March 2019, welcomed Rhodes in December 2020 and then shared the baby's first photo and his name in January 2021. Roberts and Hedlund confirmed their split last January and have been co-parenting over the last year.

Roberts opened up to PEOPLE in 2021 about how her mindset has changed since becoming a mom. "That was definitely the most eye-opening, having a child."

"Where before, I'm operating in the world on my own and I'm just kind of thinking about what's right for me. And when you have a kid, it's like, wait, how old is he going to be in the year 2050? What's the world going to look like?" Roberts explained.

"For me, I definitely wanted to educate myself more on what I should be doing," she added.

She also told Tatler that she hopes to help her 13-month-old son Rhodes Robert become the "utmost gentleman" as he continues to grow up.

"I want him to be respectful and intelligent at school but also in life," she shares. "What it means to be a man is being rewritten right now and I hope my contribution to the world can be raising an amazing boy who turns into an amazing man."

