The Crown's Emma Corrin Says Harry Styles Refuses to Dogsit for Her After Last Experience

Emma Corrin is revealing the hilarious reason why Harry Styles doesn't find her dog to be a "sweet creature."

On Tuesday, The Crown newcomer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she discussed why the "Adore You" singer will no longer come over to watch her dog, Spencer.

"I read that Harry Styles walks your dog, is that true?" Fallon asked the actress.

"Sort of," the 24-year-old responded. "He once dogsat for me."

Corrin said what she "loves about this" is that her dog has "no idea" he was being watched by a Grammy-winning musician.

"I think [that] is the wonderful thing about it, that for a dog it’s just a person," she continued.

The actress went on to detail the one time that Styles dogsat for her black scruffy pup, noting that after his experience it was enough to say "not again."

"I was having dinner sort of near where he lives and he looked after Spencer for me," she said. "But not again. He hasn't done it again."

"I think it’s because halfway through the meal I got a message that just said, 'He won’t stop farting is this normal?' " she told Fallon with a laugh.

"Was it from Spencer or Harry?" the host joked.

"From Spencer," she chuckled, teasing that her dog said,"'Emma, I'm not doing this again.'"

While Styles, 26, hasn't been back to dogsit for Spencer, he did make himself available to watch a stranger's dog earlier this year.

Prompted by a Twitter thread in January that encouraged people to share their "most awkward or interesting celebrity interaction," Reuters sports correspondent Rory Carroll shared a run-in with the "Lights Up" singer from January 2018 in which Styles acted as a good Samaritan.

"I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn’t go in because I was with my puppy," Carroll said in the Twitter thread, even including a photo of Styles holding onto his pooch’s leash outside of the Oaks Gourmet Market in Franklin Village.

"Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in," Carroll added. "What a guy."

Styles has gone beyond just dog watching — last month, Styles took care of a fan's fish after his car broke down and he waited at the fan's house while it was being repaired.

An admirer by the name of Theadora, who was not home at the time, shared that Styles had left a sweet note for her after her dad's friend let the artist hang out inside their house while they fixed his car.

"Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad's friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea," read the handwritten letter from Styles. "I'm devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry."