Emily Ratajkowski Hosts Wedding for Her Dog: 'Quarantined Together So Why Not Marry Our Children?'

Emily Ratajkowski is coming up with clever ways to stay busy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, the 28-year-old model hosted a backyard wedding ceremony for her dog Colombo and her close pals Josh Ostrovsky, founder of the Fat Jewish meme account, and Caitlin King's dog, Happy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ratajkowski shared plenty of behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram from the ceremony, which her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard was also in attendance for.

"Quarantined together so why not marry our children? They love each other so much. Congrats Happy and Colombo 💍🎩✨5.2.20," Ratajkowski captioned a slideshow of pictures from the celebration.

RELATED: Josh 'The Fat Jew' Ostrovsky Marries Influencer Caitlin King in a Remote Guest-Free Ceremony

The photos, which Ratajowski also posted on her Instagram Story, included individual images of Colombo and Happy posing while wearing dog cones as the "the groom" and "the bride" respectively.

Both couples and their dogs also got in a group picture all together, which Ratajkowski jokingly captioned "the wedding party."

Image zoom Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Image zoom Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Ratajkowski and King also took a sweet picture together with their champagne glasses celebrating their dogs getting hitched. "IN LAWS," the model wrote.

For the ceremony, Ratajkowski wore a stunning silk mini-dress, while Bear-McClard keep things casual with a white button-down and jeans.

Image zoom Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Following the backyard nuptials, Ratajkowski captured a photo of Colombo and Happy passed out on the floor, writing of the two pups, "They're exhausted."

Several celebs commented on Ratajkowski's Instagram post of the ceremony. "Crying tears of joy," said fellow model Kaia Gerber.

King, who wed Ostrovsky in November in an intimate desert ceremony in Arizona, commented three crying face emojis.

Image zoom Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Image zoom Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Cuddles Up to Husband Sebastian in Racy Cutout Dress at His Film Premiere

While social distancing at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ratajkowski has posted several thirst-trap photos — most of which Colombo has made appearances in.

On April 9, Ratajkowski took a mirror picture of herself sitting on top of Bear-McClard in bed while Colombo comfortably rested beside his owners.

In another post shared on March 30, the model was snapped laying on the ground nearly nude while cuddling up beside Colombo. "He's so sick of the snuggles," she captioned the shot.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.