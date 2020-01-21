Emilia Clarke Introduces Fans to Her New 'Beautiful Puppy,' Calls Dog Her 'Main Squeeze'

The actress named her adorable new puppy "Ted"

By Claudia Harmata
January 21, 2020 03:22 PM

Emilia Clarke has a new furry friend!

On Tuesday, the Game of Thrones star revealed on social media that she had welcomed a new four-legged friend into her family who she adorably named “Ted.”

“He just can’t stop. He physically.cannot.stop being the MOST BEAUTIFUL PUPPY IN THE ENTIRE WORLD. 😎,” Clarke, 33, captioned a series of sweet photos with her new pup.

“Erryone meet Ted. Super Ted. My new main squeeze. Light of my god—- life,” she added. “Ready to fill this Instagram feed to bursting whilst still being able to leave room in a teacup.”

RELATED: Emilia Clarke Is Clinique’s First-Ever Global Ambassador — See Her Beauty Campaign Debut!

The British actress also added one long hilarious hashtag, saying “goodbye” to sleep, her carpet and slippers, and “hello” to poop — but then added that “he’s worth it.”

In one of the sweet selfies, little Ted can be seen giving his new mom a sloppy kiss, while in another he seems to be enjoying his new home and toys while laying down next to a stuffed dinosaur. Clarke has not revealed the dog’s breed, but pictures show he’s adorably tricolored.

Emilia Clarke/Instagram

Several of Clarke’s famous friends commented on the news, including her former costar Richard Madden, who commented a heart eyes emoji on the post.

RELATED: Emilia Clarke Says She Had ‘Fights’ About Game of Thrones Nudity — and Jason Momoa Helped Her

In addition to getting a new puppy this month, the actress also became Clinique‘s first-ever global ambassador — making her debut last week in an ad campaign for the iD Collection, a custom-blend hydration system available in 20 different combinations to treat the skin’s various needs.

“It’s wonderful, and humbling to be the first ambassador,” the star told PEOPLE about the partnership. “I love Clinique as a brand because it’s universal and relatable.”

Clarke — who recently starred opposite Henry Golding and Emma Thompson in Last Christmas — says she particularly loves the iD Collection because it recognizes that “one size does not fit all” and “empowers you to make a choice for your skin.”

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.