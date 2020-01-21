Emilia Clarke Introduces Fans to Her New 'Beautiful Puppy,' Calls Dog Her 'Main Squeeze'

Emilia Clarke has a new furry friend!

On Tuesday, the Game of Thrones star revealed on social media that she had welcomed a new four-legged friend into her family who she adorably named “Ted.”

“He just can’t stop. He physically.cannot.stop being the MOST BEAUTIFUL PUPPY IN THE ENTIRE WORLD. 😎,” Clarke, 33, captioned a series of sweet photos with her new pup.



“Erryone meet Ted. Super Ted. My new main squeeze. Light of my god—- life,” she added. “Ready to fill this Instagram feed to bursting whilst still being able to leave room in a teacup.”

The British actress also added one long hilarious hashtag, saying “goodbye” to sleep, her carpet and slippers, and “hello” to poop — but then added that “he’s worth it.”

In one of the sweet selfies, little Ted can be seen giving his new mom a sloppy kiss, while in another he seems to be enjoying his new home and toys while laying down next to a stuffed dinosaur. Clarke has not revealed the dog’s breed, but pictures show he’s adorably tricolored.

Several of Clarke’s famous friends commented on the news, including her former costar Richard Madden, who commented a heart eyes emoji on the post.

In addition to getting a new puppy this month, the actress also became Clinique‘s first-ever global ambassador — making her debut last week in an ad campaign for the iD Collection, a custom-blend hydration system available in 20 different combinations to treat the skin’s various needs.

“It’s wonderful, and humbling to be the first ambassador,” the star told PEOPLE about the partnership. “I love Clinique as a brand because it’s universal and relatable.”

Clarke — who recently starred opposite Henry Golding and Emma Thompson in Last Christmas — says she particularly loves the iD Collection because it recognizes that “one size does not fit all” and “empowers you to make a choice for your skin.”