Emilia Clarke Bakes a Special Cake for Her Dog Ted's 2nd Birthday: 'I Am Now This Lady'

Emilia Clarke attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 02, 2020 in London, England.

Emilia Clarke's dog Ted is turning 2!

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old Game of Thrones star celebrated the dachshund's second birthday with a homemade cake baked specially for her dog.

"Yes. I am now THIS lady," Clarke wrote on Instagram alongside a pair of photos featuring Ted and his birthday cake, adding, "Baking ain't just for humans."

In the first photo, Ted is perched in a chair at the dining room table with a crown on his head and stuffed birthday cake in his mouth as he eyes the scrumptious-looking cake with a candle in the shape of a "2" lit on top.

Ted dives into the treat in the second shot, crown sideways, as his dog mom looks on lovingly.

"I mean LOOK AT HIM! 😍😂💪🏻," Clarke gushed in the caption alongside the hashtags such "#teddyturnstwo" and "#onlygettingwhatmylittlemandeswrves."

"My god, could he be any cuter??? ❤️❤️❤️," wrote Last Christmas director Paul Feig in the comment section. Irish comedian Aisling Bea also chimed in with a pair of heart-eye emojis.

Clarke has built a special bond with Ted in a short time. The pair became family in January 2020. In July, the actress shared a sweet shot of herself cuddled up with Ted in bed together," which she captioned, "For the first time in my life I am the big spoon."

Clarke goofed around with Ted the month prior as she attempted to take a photo with her pooch for Instagram.

"My vain attempts to master an idyllic ted photo op… saliva means love in our relationship 😂🥰😎," she wrote alongside the pair of pictures, including the hashtags "#apparentlymynosetastesgooood" and "#tedofmylifeforlife."

However, Ted has proven he can take a cute photo as long as some food is involved.

"Ted wants you to KNOW you are loved. 😎," Clarke wrote in March alongside a point-of-view photo of herself looking down at Ted and his big puppy-dog eyes.