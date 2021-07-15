Adorably 'Embarrassed' Raccoon Rescued by Georgia Firefighters After Breaking into Home

"It's really nothing to be ashamed of," the City of Dalton Fire Department wrote on Facebook of their Monday night mission

It was just one of those days for a wily raccoon.

On Wednesday, the City of Dalton Fire Department in Georgia posted a photo of a firefighter holding what appears to be an embarrassed raccoon. The reason for his reaction? A little breaking and entering incident he needed help escaping from.

"You never know what the day is going to hold when you show up for your shift as a firefighter," the post read. "Sure, there may be the occasional cat needing to be rescued from a tree, but a raccoon? That's a new one."

According to the post, officials were called to help the wild animal out of a home in Dalton after the creature seemingly made its way inside, presumably looking for food.

"As you can tell, he was pretty embarrassed about it, but it's really nothing to be ashamed of," the post continued. "We all need a helping hand every now and then."

After capturing the critter — and taking the hilarious photo — firefighters were able to release the raccoon safely back into the wild.