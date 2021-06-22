If You Recently Adopted a Dog, This Is the Only Amazon Prime Day Deal You Need to Shop Today
If you're one of the many pet parents who adopted a pooch during the pandemic, this doggone awesome Prime Day deal needs to be on your radar.
Amazon's enormous Prime Day sale includes a limited-time $99 deal on Embark breed identification dog DNA test kits. Pet parents can get the top-rated testing kit for one of its lowest prices to date while this deal lasts. The mail-in test detects and provides a comprehensive report on a mixed dog's breed makeup in two to four weeks - and dog owners love it.
Buy It! Embark Dog Breed Identification DNA Test Kit, $99 (orig. $129); amazon.com
While you should always talk to your vet about specific concerns or health questions, this at-home test kit is a fun way to learn a little more bit about your dog. After mailing in a cheek swab, the company will provide a digital report containing a breed breakdown that you can access on your phone. It can even connect you to other canines that share DNA with your furry friend. And Amazon reviewers call it fun and "incredibly easy" to use.
Users can also opt to upgrade their report at a later date for just a bit more to get a more comprehensive health report that tests for over 200 diseases. You'll learn about your dog's risk for over 200 conditions, including some of the most common diseases that may be helpful to have on your radar.
And while Embark's Breed and Health DNA single test kits are currently sold out on Amazon, its three-pack bundle is in stock and it's also on sale for Prime Day. Folks who have multiple mixed dogs can use the trio to get comprehensive health information for several of their pups, or they can purchase the marked down set and pass out extras to family and friends.
Buy It! Embark Breed and Health DNA Test Kit, $405 (orig. $477); amazon.com
Given the wave of pet adoptions that took place during the pandemic, you're bound to have family and friends who would love to receive this easy-to-use DNA test, making it a great gift. And since new data shows that the surge brought tons of benefits (including improved health and wellness for pet owners), the trend will likely continue, making now a great time to snag the kit while it's in-stock and going for a discount.
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals:
- This Anti-Aging Serum Is So Cheap for Prime Day, It's Selling Out - Unless You Have Our Insider Trick
- If You Recently Adopted a Dog, This Is the Only Amazon Prime Day Deal You Need to Shop Today
- There Are Hundreds of Secret Amazon Prime Coupons That Only Members Can Redeem Right Now
- This Chewy Sale Only Comes Once a Year, and There Are Big Discounts on Pet Beds, Toys, and More