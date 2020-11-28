Adopted a Dog This Year? This Top-Rated Dog DNA Test Is on Sale Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Today is neither Black Friday nor Cyber Monday, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find new savings that weren’t there yesterday and won’t be here tomorrow. Huge holiday markdowns aren’t stopping Amazon from dropping new Deals of the Day, and today’s selection includes a thoughtful gift for pet owners.

Just until tonight, the Embark Dog DNA Test Kit is 32 percent off at Amazon, bringing its price down to only $135. If someone you know adopted a dog this year to keep them company while social distancing at home, this breed identification and canine genetic health screening kit can unlock vital insights into their new best friend. (Prefer to shop at Chewy? You’ll find the same price there.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Embark Dog DNA Breed & Health Test Kit, $135 (orig. $199); amazon.com and chewy.com

Embark works with the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine to screen for more than 350 dog breeds and variations and more than 190 genetic diseases from just a single swab of your dog’s cheek, and you can send a downloadable report directly to your vet. Beyond learning what breeds make up your mutt, Embark will let you know if dogs with similar DNA have been tested — meaning you have the chance to connect with your pet’s relatives.

Amazon shoppers have been fans of this particular dog DNA test kit for years, and many would recommend buying the kit even if it weren’t on sale. The Amazon’s Choice product has earned more than 1,400 five-star reviews from customers who love the test’s “comprehensive” and “fascinating and illuminating” results.

“The info we got was very valuable, and also surprising,” one recent reviewer commented. “The health aspect of this test is good for peace of mind, [and] breed breakdown and family tree was cool to see as well. I would recommend this to any parent of a dog with unknown origins!” They also noted that their test came back quicker than the estimated turnaround of three to five weeks.

Shop More Early Cyber Monday 2020 Deals: