"If she hadn't been found that day, she would have died," animal rescue volunteer Brianna Jensen said

Emaciated Dog Left Caged Outside in Freezing Weather Called a 'Christmas Miracle' After Recovery

A dog locked outside in a metal crate amid freezing temperatures is being hailed a "Christmas miracle."

A Ruff Start Rescue volunteer found Rosabella — a pit bull/hound mix — in a St. Paul, Minnesota alleyway on Dec. 6, the "coldest day of the year." Temperatures dropped down to four degrees Fahrenheit that day, according to WCCO.

"If she hadn't been found that day, she would have died," Brianna Jensen, a volunteer for the animal rescue organization, told the outlet.

Jensen recalled the dog's "emaciated" state upon her arrival at the rescue.

"She was discarded like garbage. She was surrounded by garbage bags," Jensen added. "Obviously, she was emaciated and dehydrated and just on her last leg, honestly."

On Facebook, Ruff Start described Rosabella as a "resilient" pup suffering from "sores and splayed feet that suggest she's been in a kennel for the majority of her life."

"And she's only 19 pounds when she should weigh at least 45 pounds," they added in the Dec. 10 post.

Ruff Start also shared photos of the dog and asked animal lovers to consider fostering the pet in the post. Jensen said she jumped at the opportunity, and because of her, Rosabella is on the road to recovery.

In two weeks, the canine has gained 10 lbs. with a special diet, according to Jensen.

"Right now, she's on three small meals a day," she shared.

Monday marked when Rosabella became healthy enough to be put up for adoption.

"She's playful, and she's fun," Jensen said. "She likes to run around the yard. She's getting along really well with our other dogs. She is just the sweetest little girl in the whole world."

She added that Rosabella is "our little Christmas miracle."