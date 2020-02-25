'Emaciated' Pit Bull Found Dead in Backpack Weighed Down with Dumbbells at North Carolina Pier

Image zoom dog drowns in weighted backpack Sunset Beach Police Department

An investigation has been launched after an “emaciated” female pit bull was found dead in a backpack at a North Carolina fishing pier.

On Sunday, just before 5 p.m., a man, who was magnet fishing, discovered the bag and pulled it out of the water, Sunset Beach Police Department revealed in a statement on Facebook.

Police said the dog was “stuffed” inside the bag and that it was weighed down with dumbbells.

Officials said the dog, who was black and brown in color, “appeared to have been in the water for no more than a day or two.”

“Yesterday, our officers responded to a call at the NC Wildlife Boat Ramp in which a subject, who was magnet fishing on the fishing pier, pulled a backpack out of the waterway,” police said.

Police also included a shot of the backpack.

While little is known about the dog, SBPD announced they “gave the dog a proper burial on town property.”

RELATED: 3-Year-Old Fla. Girl Drowns While Mom Slept After Allegedly Drinking and Taking Morphine: Police

Kegan H. Babb, the man who discovered the dog, has since come forward, praising SBPD for how “seriously they have taken this matter.”

“I’m the one who found this pupper, and I’m so happy and proud of the Sunset Beach Police Department and how seriously they have taken this matter. Thank you so much for going above and beyond to help get justice for this puppy. The officer that came out and the marine patrol both was very respectful and took the matter seriously. Thank you,” Babb wrote in the comment section of the police post.

The dog’s death has sent shockwaves throughout the community.

RELATED: Texas Man Says ‘Sorry,’ Then Shoots Family Dog in Face in Front of Children, 5 and 7

“This is absolutely horrible. There is a wonderful shelter, APS, in Supply that an unwanted dog/cat can be taken to and rehomed. This never should have happened,” resident Debbie Susan-Krusius wrote on Facebook.

“There is absolutely no excuse for this here or anywhere else. It’s sad that some people have no compassion for any living thing. I hope that the one (ones) responsible for this act are dealt with to the fullest extent of the law. Thankful for the one whom found and alerted the authorities and for our law enforcement,” resident Shannon Phillips commented.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact SBPD at 910-579-2151.