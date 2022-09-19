Emaciated Hairless Puppy Found Alone on Busy Road Adopted After Stunning Recovery

Dobby the puppy is free to enjoy a full life after recovering from a rough start and finding a forever home.

According to Greater Good Charities, in late August, a Good Samaritan spotted Dobby crawling alone on the hot asphalt of a busy Louisiana road and stopped to help the canine.

After getting close to the dog, the animal lover realized that Dobby was emaciated, bald, and covered in scabs and called Iberville Parish Animal Control for assistance.

Animal control took a frightened Dobby — estimated to be around five months old when she was found — to Bayou Buddies, a Lousiana animal rescue that placed the puppy in a foster home.

Dobby received a warm bath, a big meal, and a large bed at her foster home. The pup's foster parents said on Dobby's first night that the dog rested peacefully for hours.

Bayou Buddies

As the days progressed, Dobby's caretakers learned the puppy had demodectic mange, which leads to hair loss and is caused by parasitic mites, and started treating the dog for the health issue. They also gave Dobby plenty of affection and healthy food.

Greater Good Charities heard about Dobby's case and helped Bayou Buddies cover the dog's medical expenses through the global nonprofit's emergency animal medical program. The organization also placed Dobby on one of its Good Flights, which airlifted the puppy and other rescue pets to shelters with space to help the animals find homes.

Greater Good Charities

These efforts from Greater Good Charities are part of the nonprofit's ongoing work to help people, pets, and the planet. The organization is celebrating its 15th anniversary in September. To mark the occasion, Greater Good Charities is "amplifying good all over the world," according to the nonprofit. This includes a life-saving airlift for at-risk shelter pets, renovating an animal shelter, distributing pet food and supplies to those in need, hosting free spay/neuter clinics to help control pet overpopulation, and kicking off a national pet fostering effort to help address the animal shelter overpopulation crisis in the U.S.

On August 30, Dobby arrived at St Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey to start her search for a home, and on Thursday, the pup found her family.

"Dobby has been through a lot in her short life. The six-month-old pup had been a hungry stray in Louisiana, found foraging for food on a hot, busy road. She was hairless, scabby, and emaciated," St Hubert's Animal Welfare Center shared about Dobby's adoption on Instagram.

St Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center

"Now she's beginning a wonderful new chapter of her life with her adoptive family, and we couldn't be happier!" the rescue added alongside a photo of Dobby — now with a full coat of fur — and her new pet parent.

Greater Good Charities hopes that Dobby's journey inspires others to take the time to help animals in need.

"Dobby's success story is the perfect example of how Greater Good Charities works across its programs to help the whole community," Liz Baker, the CEO of Greater Good Charities, said in a statement. "It's just one way we have helped people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good these past 15 years."