Neglected and Emaciated Great Dane Weighing 44 Pounds Rescued from Iowa Apartment

Alaxandria Byron, 26, was charged with one count of Animal Neglect — Death or Serious Injury, the Des Moines Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

The Great Dane, named Kal, was found "suffering from severe emaciation" in Byron's apartment, according to a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL).

When the officer arrived at the home, the dog was "shut in the crate with no food and no water —wasting away in an apartment where people were living. And no one was helping him," according to the animal rescue's Facebook post about Kal.