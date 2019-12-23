Emaciated Dog Found on Streets of English Town After Being Abandoned by Owner

Image zoom Northumberland City Council

A female lurcher was found abandoned and “close to death” on the streets of Northumberland, England, last week, with no sign of her owner.

Northumberland City Council said in a statement Wednesday that the dog was picked up by the animal welfare officers in the Cowpen area of Blyth after a call was made from the public.

The dog, believed to be around 3 years old, has been named Tiggy by the city council. She is currently living in a foster home through Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels and is on a “special diet” as she is nursed back to full health.

“This dog was in a really horrific state,” a council animal welfare officer said. “Someone, somewhere knows who she belongs to, or has seen her about. She was completely skin and bone and less than half the weight she should have been. She had no fur either and has never been microchipped and seems to have just been dumped out on the streets. “

Image zoom Northumberland City Council

“This is a shocking and inexcusable case of neglect and we are very keen to get to the bottom of how she came to be in such an emaciated condition and bring the person(s) responsible to account,” the officer added.

The Northumberland City Council has made an appeal to the public and is asking anyone who has information on the incident to contact Animal Welfare Team at 0345 600 6400.