Emaciated Alligator Rescued from Cold Lake in Brooklyn's Prospect Park Dies, Zoo Officials Say

Godzilla, the 4-foot-long alligator pulled from Brooklyn's Prospect Park Lake in February, died on April 16, despite extensive treatment at the Bronx Zoo

By Kelli Bender
Published on April 24, 2023 05:21 PM
In this handout photo provided by NYC Parks on February 20, 2023, an approximately 4 foot long alligator is tended to by Parks Enforcement Patrol and Urban Park Rangers, at Prospect Park in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on February 19, 2023. - Alligators inhabit Florida and the humid southeast of the United States: much further north, in New York, one was found alive, but in a very poor condition, in a pond in a Brooklyn park, the city announced on February 20, 2023. The rare discovery of the animal, probably abandoned by its owner, was made Sunday morning in the lake of Prospect Park.
Photo: NYC Parks/AFP via Getty

Godzilla the alligator has died.

The world was first introduced to the reptile in February when the 4-foot-long alligator was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn's Prospect Park.

A New York City Parks Department maintenance worker first spotted the alligator — later named Godzilla — in Prospect Park Lake. After learning about the sighting, members of the Parks Enforcement Patrol and the Urban Park Rangers pulled the alligator out of the water, according to a Parks Department spokesman.

Godzilla was found "in poor condition" and "very lethargic," according to a Department of Parks & Recreation statement.

The animal was eventually brought to the Bronx Zoo for care. An X-ray taken during a medical evaluation at the zoo showed the animal, estimated to be between 5 and 6 years old, had ingested a four-inch wide bathtub stopper before her rescue.

Godzilla, a female alligator, was "in too weakened a condition" to have the stopper removed when she first arrived at the New York zoo, but the stopper was successfully extracted later. Unfortunately, Godzilla's overall health never fully rebounded from the neglect she experienced before she was pulled from Prospect Park Lake. On April 21, the Bronx Zoo announced the alligator had died a few days before.

Alligator Pulled from Lake in Brooklyn's Prospect Park
The alligator — nicknamed Godzilla. Bronx Zoo

"The alligator found on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in 37-degree Fahrenheit temperature at Prospect Park Lake and taken to the Bronx Zoo has died. Despite extensive ongoing medical treatment, nutritional support, and the successful removal of a bathtub stopper she had ingested while illegally kept as a pet, the alligator died on Sunday, April 16," the Bronx Zoo shared in a statement.

"A necropsy revealed chronic and severe weight loss, extreme anemia, and infections in her intestine and skin. She also had a chronic ulcer of her stomach caused by the rubber stopper. Despite the intensive care, the alligator was so emaciated, debilitated, and anemic, her immune system was not as strong as it needed to be, and she succumbed to those infections," the zoo added.

The Bronx Zoo believes that before Godzilla ended up in Prospect Park Lake, she was kept illegally as a pet in New York City and underwent abuse and neglect, leading to her poor physical condition.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This was a tragic case of animal abuse. Alligators and other wild animals do not belong in the pet trade or in people's homes. This alligator suffered and died because its owner decided to dump her in a frigid lake in an extremely debilitated state rather than provide her with the veterinary care that could have saved her. Wild animals are not pets," the Bronx Zoo concluded its statement.

Related Articles
DC mass shooting: 7 men, 12-year-old girl wounded | LiveNOW from FOX
8 People, Including a 12-Year-Old Girl, Shot in 'Likely Connected' Incidents in D.C.
Luciana Barroso Damon and Matt Damon pose at the opening night of the new play "Prima Facie" on Broadway
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Step Out at Broadway Opening Night of Jodie Comer's 'Prima Facie'
Woman Kidnapped in Brooklyn. https://twitter.com/NYPDTips/status/1649731573107785729?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1649731573107785729%7Ctwgr%5E089b9f35dce3b1483d8460ff72cee2c19f86cbc9%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fabc7ny.com%2Fwoman-kidnapped-gravesend-brooklyn%2F13169726%2F. Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers
N.Y.C. Police Searching for Suspect in Alleged Kidnapping off Street
Barbara Walters' apartment for sale
Barbara Walters' $20M NYC Home of 30 Years, Where She Lived Until Her Death, Is for Sale — See Inside
A beautiful love story between two bird species at The Gentle Barn
Unlikely Love Birds! David Bowie the Guinea Fowl Sneaks into Sanctuary to Court Rescue Hen
Jack Schlossberg
Jack Schlossberg, JFK's Grandson, Hops on a Paddleboard in N.Y.C. to Celebrate Passing the Bar Exam
John Fetterman Rollout 5/1
Gisele Barreto Fetterman Shares the Simple Words That Pushed Her Husband John to Seek Help (Exclusive)
Former NBC Broadcaster Luke Russert Reveals the Cover of Memoir: 'I Hope Someone Reads It and Feels a Little Less Lost'
Luke Russert Describes Growing Up Around D.C. Bigwigs — and Learning a Little-Known Fact About Nancy Pelosi
Kaylin Gillis
Dad of 20-Year-Old Fatally Shot After Car Turned Into Wrong Driveway Wants Shooter to 'Die in Jail'
Jonathan Majors attends the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on March 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jonathan Majors' Attorney Shares Evidence Allegedly Showing Victim 'Did Not Suffer Any Injury at the Hands' of Actor
Kamala Harris On What She Misses From Her Pre-VP Life
Kamala Harris Opens Up About How Her Life Has Changed as the First Black Woman Vice President
Father and Daughter Rescued After Jetski Sinks
Dad and Daughter, 13, Rescued While Treading Water in 'Alligator-Ridden Lake' After Jet-ski Sinks
John Fetterman
John Fetterman Reveals the Hidden Pain Behind His Election Night Victory Speech and Swearing-In (Exclusive)
dog mom adopts kitten
Michigan Kitten Adopted by Rescue Dog Mom Dies from Genetic Condition, Animal Shelter Says
Melanie Griffith and Jessica Marino Soul Cycle Engagement
SoulCycle Instructor Melanie Griffith Engaged to Fiancée Jessica Marino After Meeting in NYC Class (Exclusive)
Kaylin Gillis
Man Who Shot Kaylin Gillis After Car Pulled into His Driveway Has 'Not Shown Any Remorse': Police