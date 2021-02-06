Ellen Pompeo Mourns the Death of Her Beloved Dog Valentino: 'What a Blessing This Bond Was'

Ellen Pompeo is remembering the special bond she shared with her dog Valentino, who recently died after spending 16 years with the actress.

On Friday, the Grey's Anatomy star, 51, announced the death of her dog on Instagram, sharing a heartwarming video of herself dancing in the kitchen while cradling her toy poodle.

In the sweet clip, Pompeo is seen holding Valentino close to her chest as she pets her pooch and softly smiles.

"When we shot this video in August, I knew I didn't have much time left with him," Pompeo began the caption. "But I was blessed to get another six months and I was blessed to have sixteen years."

"Everyone who knows me knows our bond was on another level... what a blessing this bond was," she continued. "As heartbroken as I am I will remember the good times 💔."

Many of Pompeo's famous friends commented on her post with words of support.

"He was a little sweetie, i am so sorry for your loss. big hug and kiss," Patrick Dempsey, Pompeo's Grey's Anatomy costar, replied.

Kelly McCreary, who also stars on Grey's with Pompeo, commented, "Oh no. I'm so sorry, Ell. Sending a big hug. ❤️." Their costar Giacomo Gianniotti also wrote, "Sending you and the fam love. Valentino was a real one that lived up to the name."

"I'm so sorry for your loss Ellen 💔," Michelle Pfeiffer wrote, while Jodie Turner-Smith added, "Sending you so much love!!!"

"I'm so sorry Ellen. I feel you. Your baby was special💔," Hitch star Amber Valletta added.

"Awww….hugs, love and the knowledge that Valentino knew he was loved," Viola Davis wrote.

On Saturday, Pompeo thanked her friends and followers on Instagram for "all of the love sent [her] way."

The actress shared another photo of her late pet, in which Valentino is seen resting on Pompeo's chest while the pair snuggle on the couch.

Pompeo explained that she has been turning to her Grey's Anatomy character, Meredith Grey, to help her cope with the loss of her beloved dog.

"I recently filmed a scene where Meredith says 'Life is so much loss so much grief and so much pain....but it's a package deal there is no joy without pain'... that Meredith has helped me more times than I could have imagined," she shared. "Grateful for love..."