Ellen DeGeneres Wants to Help You Find a Dog to Adopt (Just Like She Did for Meghan Markle!)

Paws what you’re doing — Ellen DeGeneres just launched a new Instagram account exclusively dedicated to animals!

During Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the comedian announced her latest initiative, @PawsUp, a social media page where DeGeneres will share adorable animal photos, videos, and pets up for adoption.

The 62-year-old TV host, who is famously an animal lover, explained that while “it seems like more and more of the internet is mean spirited,” her goal is to continue to “make people happy and make people smile.”

“That’s the best of the internet, we can actually pass along good information and good news. One of my favorite things to post is cute animals, because who doesn’t like looking at cute animals,” she said.

DeGeneres went on to share that her new account, PawsUp, will be “filled with photos and videos of [her] favorite animals.”

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Her Cat Charlie Has Died: ‘She Was an Amazing Cat and Gave Us So Much Love’

“You will see stuff that you won’t see anywhere else, it’s everything adorable.”

The comedian joked that she will also “allow cute kids” on her page so long as they’re “alongside a cute animal”

As a proponent of rescue animals — the host has several of her own rescue pets at home — DeGeneres said she will be posting animals that are up for adoption on her page as well.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Creates New Pet Product Collection to Entertain All the Dogs She Keeps Adopting

She’s been very convincing in the past — Meghan Markle revealed in 2017 that it was DeGeneres who swayed her into adopting her first dog, Bogart.

PawsUp will also include photos and videos of DeGeneres’ pets, including her most recent rescue, poodle puppy Mrs. Wallis Browning from Wagmor.

Image zoom Courtesy Kohl's/ED Ellen DeGeneres Pet Collection

DeGeneres’ announcement comes shortly after she revealed her ED Ellen DeGeneres Pets collection would be expanding.

“I wanted to create a new collection of ED Ellen DeGeneres Pets for Kohl’s because I keep adopting new pets, so it really came down to the fact that I need more toys and accessories readily available to me,” the Ellen host told PEOPLE.

The full, new ED Ellen DeGeneres Pets collection is available exclusively at Kohl’s stores now. Pet lovers can expect plenty of squeaky toys in this brand new batch of goodies, according to DeGeneres.

“They love all the squeaky toys,” she said of her dogs. “It seems they love them the most just as I’m trying to fall asleep, but I’m happy they love them.”