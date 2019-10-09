Ellen DeGeneres Creates New Pet Product Collection to Entertain All the Dogs She Keeps Adopting

Image zoom Courtesy Kohl's/ED Ellen DeGeneres Pet Collection

Ellen Degeneres has a full house.

The comedian, talk show host and animal lover adores adopting pets, and she and wife Portia de Rossi recently rescued another canine to join their pack of pooches: poodle puppy Mrs. Wallis Browning from Wagmor.

With several dogs to keep entertained, DeGeneres, 61, stocks her home with toys and supplies for her pups, which means expanding her ED Ellen DeGeneres Pets collection along with her dog family.

“I wanted to create a new collection of ED Ellen DeGeneres Pets for Kohl’s because I keep adopting new pets, so it really came down to the fact that I need more toys and accessories readily available to me,” the Ellen host told PEOPLE.

The full, new ED Ellen DeGeneres Pets collection is available exclusively at Kohl's stores starting Oct. 11. Pet lovers can expect plenty of squeaky toys in this brand new batch of goodies, according to DeGeneres.

“They love all the squeaky toys,” she said of her dogs. “It seems they love them the most just as I’m trying to fall asleep, but I’m happy they love them.”

The collection will also feature pet clothes, beds and accessories, all designed to be high quality, lots of fun and light on your wallet.

“I hope they find fun pieces that make their pets feel loved. And also I hope they find an outfit that matches one of their own so they can dress up together as a family,” DeGeneres said of what she wants pet owners to get from the collection, adding that there is an especially adorable collar that looks like a little scarf in the new batch of products.

“Can you think of anything cuter than that? Because I cannot,” she added.

The new ED Ellen DeGeneres Pets collection will be available at Kohl’s stores starting Oct. 11.