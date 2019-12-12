Ellen DeGeneres Launches Faux Fur Brand: 'I Want People to Stop Using Fur, It’s that Simple'

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; UnHide

First Ellen Degeneres adopts a rescue dog, and now she is making moves to save all the animals.

The Ellen host is the co-founder of UnHide, a recently launched faux fur brand dedicated to find alternatives to fur for the fashion industry and consumers.

“I want people to stop using and wearing fur, it’s that simple. The material we use in UnHide products are soft, warm and comfortable and I hope people find it as a great alternative,” DeGeneres told PEOPLE.

UnHide, in partnership with The Humane Society of The United States, is currently offering several different faux fur blankets — which the brand promises are the “coziest, fluffiest and softest” — that come in a variety of lush colors.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Introduces New Rescue Puppy: ‘She’s So Cute, I Can’t Even Take It’

Image zoom UnHide

The company plans to expand into ready-to-wear and fashion items as time goes on, and vows to “provide radical transparency” throughout the entire process.

Ultimately, UnHide hopes to help eliminate the sale of all fur by creating products that “not only make you feel good, but are here to do good,” according the company co-founded by DeGeneres.

yd