Ellen DeGeneres Mourns the Death of Beloved Dog Wolf: 'He Brought Us So Much Love and Joy'

Ellen DeGeneres is saying goodbye to her dog Wolf, who’s been a part of her family for over a decade.

"Last night we had to say goodbye to our dog Wolf," the television host, 62, wrote on social media, alongside a photograph of herself and wife Portia de Rossi posing with Wolf on their wedding day, back in 2008.

"He brought us so much love and joy. I hope we did the same for him," DeGeneres added of the beloved poodle-Maltese mix.

The couple, who are noted animal lovers, also shares dogs Kid, Augie, and Mrs. Wallis Browning, who they rescued last year, as well as three cats.

Wolf made his television debut in a throwback episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Bringing the young dog with her onstage, DeGeneres introduced her audience to Wolf, calling him the "cutest" in the world.

"I like him a lot," she added, urging the audience not to be too loud, as she wasn't sure how the young pup would handle all of the noise.

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2009, DeGeneres said that Wolf was "a rescue off of the street."

"He was being mistreated," she said at the time. "Wolf was in pretty bad shape. He was tiny … he was [malnourished], he couldn’t stand up. His back legs couldn’t support him because he had never been put down."

"But he’s just the craziest, sweetest dog now. Just a love!" she added, calling him "needy for love from anybody."

A 2017 Facebook post from DeGeneres’ lifestyle brand showed Wolf sitting in a stroller while making a trip to Bed, Bath, and Beyond. 'Ellen DeGeneres's dog Wolf is getting old. He doesn't walk so well," the post read.

While discussing her passion for animals back in 2017, DeGeneres explained that they "offer unconditional love in ways humans can’t."

"Plus, they don't talk back. Unless you have one of those dogs who says, 'I ruv you,' in which case, please videotape it and send it to my show," she joked during an interview with Good Housekeeping.