These Adorable Dogs Toys Are Ellen DeGeneres-Approved — and You Can Get 7 for Less Than $20

Ellen DeGeneres is known for being a huge animal lover. She has gushed over her pets a number of times over the years, and even famously convinced Meghan Markle to adopt her first pooch, Bogart. So it comes as no surprise that the talk show host would design a line of pet products for her Ellen DeGeneres brand at Walmart.

One of our favorite items from the line has to be this set of adorable dog toys that will keep your pooch entertained for hours on end. Each set comes with three plush toys for your pup to enjoy, as well as a rope tug toy and a few tennis balls so the two of you can enjoy a game of fetch together.

Having multiple dog toys laying around can make even the most organized home look messy, but thankfully this set comes with a cute fabric storage bin to house them all, bearing the clever saying, “I never met a toy I didn’t bite.”

Walmart customers are fans of the adorable eight-piece set as well and have given it an impressive 4.5-star rating. One shopper said it was her pooch’s “favorite gift,” before adding, “I bought this for my Chihuahua named Pocket who is a little over eight years old as a Christmas gift. He was so excited and loves every toy his favorite is the bunny. Each toy is made out of good quality materials in which he has not torn up yet and he plays with them every single day. The price point was good for all I got. Great find!”

“I love it and so does my little Gizmo. He plays with all of the toys and they are such good quality. Would order this item again if she makes any more with different toys,” said another. If you also have a furry feline friend, you’re in luck! Ellen has designed a cute set of cat toys as well, so your pets don’t have to share. The 14-piece cat set comes with a variety of different play toys and a matching storage bin just like its canine counterpart.

The best part? You can shop both options for the same low price of $19.99. A set of toys that is affordable, entertaining for your pet, and Ellen DeGeneres-approved? Sign us up!

Buy It! Ellen DeGeneres Dog Toys and Storage Bin, $19.99; walmart.com