Ellen DeGeneres Introduces New Rescue Puppy: 'She's so Cute, I Can't Even Take it'

Ellen DeGeneres is bursting with good news.

On Tuesday’s Ellen, the host, 61, shared an exciting announcement with her audience.

“I’m talking fast because I’m excited, because I want to tell you something exciting,” DeGeneres told the crowd. “We rescued a puppy.”

The announcement was understandably met with cheers from the audience.

DeGeneres went on to explain she adopted the “brand new” puppy from a Studio City, California rescue called Wagmor and that the dog’s name is Mrs. Wallis Browning, Wallis for short.

“She’s so cute, I can’t even take it,” the host added, showing the audience pictures of the “tiny” brown pup to prove her point.

“She’s very adorable, pretty and precious. And she knows it,” DeGeneres continued to gush.

Mrs. Wallis Browning is so cute that DeGeneres has already taken dozens of photos of the pooch, even though she only adopted the dog last Wednesday.

The canine is a standard poodle — which DeGeneres hopes proves to animal lovers that rescues dogs can be purebred dogs — who came from a rough start.

“Wallis is three months old. And she unfortunately was with some irresponsible people,” DeGeneres said. “She was kept in a cage outside in the desert since she was two months old.”

This means that up until she was rescued, Mrs. Wallis Browning had never had the chance to run or play with toys, or “live next door to Oprah.”

DeGeneres also shared videos of Wallis running in the grass and meeting the host’s three other dogs.

While everything about Wallis the puppy seems perfect, DeGeneres did remind her viewers that puppies are a lot of work.

“We’re like new parents,” DeGeneres said of herself and wife Portia de Rossi.

