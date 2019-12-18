The Elf on the Shelf Meets His Match in Adorable Christmas Prank War with Two Clever Dogs

Image zoom @SurfDogRicochet

Surf Dog Ricochet is beloved for her charity work, bringing smiles and surfing skills to veterans, children and other animals too.

But this compassionate therapy canine also has a trickster side, and it is one that truly shines around the holidays.

Ricochet and her younger sister Cori are in the midst of a prank war with the Elf on the Shelf who is currently residing in their home. It’s a battle of wits that happens every December, waging through to the New Year, after which it is tabled until the next holiday season.

The canine sisters have tried all kinds of plots — ones that would make Home Alone‘s Kevin McCallister proud — to get this little spy for Santa out of their house, but the Elf on the Shelf remains and returns every year. The pointy-eared imp has even pulled off plenty of their own pranks on the dogs too.

RELATED: Surf’s Pup! Ricochet the Dog Adores Hanging Ten with Her Special Friends

Image zoom @SurfDogRicochet

Image zoom @SurfDogRicochet

Image zoom @SurfDogRicochet

Image zoom @SurfDogRicochet

Ricochet and Cori have tried locking up the elf, shredding the elf and bowling the elf over, but Christmas magic keeps bringing this guy back into these canines lives. And for every prank they pull, the Elf on the Shelf has one in return.

RELATED: Elf on the Shelf Sugar Cookie Cereal Is Coming Soon

Image zoom @SurfDogRicochet

Image zoom @SurfDogRicochet

Image zoom @SurfDogRicochet

Image zoom @SurfDogRicochet

As you can see, this elf has quite a few silly tricks up his red-and-white sleeves. It’s likely this prank war will continue marching on until after the holidays are over, and we are the lucky ones who get to see both sides of this yuletide battle. To see even more of what Ricochet, Cori and the Elf on the Shelf get up to, visit Ricochet’s Instagram, where you will also find updates on the amazing work this dog does throughout the year.