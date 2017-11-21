We need to talk about the elephant in the room, er, lobby.

Don’t worry. It’s an expected guest.

The pachyderms marching through the main entrance of the The Bushcamp Company’s Mfuwe Lodge in Zambia, and past the check out desk, are annual visitors.

Each year, dozens of local elephants stomp through the lodge between October and December. Their goal? Fresh fruit snacks!

The grounds of Mfuwe Lodge are dotted with wild mango trees that tend to drop fruits during these months. The animals show up to indulge in this free food and often use the lobby as a short cut from one mango buffet to the next.

The lodge has embraced its status as an elephant eatery, eagerly welcoming the animals, many of which come with their entire families, each year. One elephant clan is so happy with the lodge, they have been coming to get their mangos there for three generations. Elephants never forget thoughtful service.

This annual arrival fits in perfectly with The Bushcamp Company’s dedication to building facilities that preserve natural beauty, help sustain the surrounding wildlife and respect native culture.