Elephants Escape Circus and Take to the Streets of Russian City to Play in Snow

By Kelli Bender
January 24, 2020 04:49 PM
Daniil Romanov/AP

An escape attempt turned into a snow day for two circus elephants.

According to the Associated Press, a pair of elephants escaped from a circus in the Yekaterinburg, Russia — the country’s third largest city.

The two elephants, named Karla and Ranni, took to the streets after breaking free from their Italy-based circus troupe, surprising residents.

Karla, curious by the sight of snow, decided to roll around in the cold stuff.

The daring duo broke away from their handlers while they were waiting to be loaded into a vehicle heading to the circus’ next stop.

Ranni was reportedly easy to corral back to the loading zone, but it took 12 handlers to guide snow-loving Karla back to the circus’ vehicles.

