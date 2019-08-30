Elephant Stuck in 20-Foot Well Rescued with a Little Help from a Big Crane

Image zoom India Photo Agency / SWNS / MEGA

It took a village and a crane to save an elephant stuck in a well.

According to SWNS, the large animal ended up at the bottom of a 20-foot well in Jalpaiguri, a city in the Indian state of West Bengal.

Army officials found the stranded elephant in the well, which is located near a Panagar army camp, and helped form a rescue team to free the animal.

RELATED: America’s Accredited Zoos Are Phasing Out Bullhook Use on Elephants: It’s a ‘Barbaric Device

To get the elephant safely out of the well, rescuers used a crane to slowly hoist the animal out of the hole and onto the bed of a truck.

The Burdwan Forest Department provided the crane that was key to this rescue mission, the New York Post reported.

After the elephant was brought back above ground, the animal was monitored for several days and then released into the wild.