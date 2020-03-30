These Sweet Stuffed Animals Can Help You Save Dozens of Real-Life Elephants

Image zoom Courtesy The Elephant Project

A trip to Thailand turned into a whole new life of Kristina McKean.

After witnessing the neglect some elephants endured during her trip to Thailand, McKean decided to put her product development and design skills to work for the animals.

Shortly after she returned home from her Thailand trip, McKean started The Elephant Project a charity effort that uses adorable stuffed animal elephants to help their real-life inspirations.

The cuddly creations are called Kiki and Tembo, and 100% of the proceeds from the sales of this darling duo go directly “to several highly respected agencies that care for orphaned, abused and injured elephants,” according to The Elephant project.



“The organizations we partner with have well-established programs and on-the ground-experience which ensure that every purchase made will directly benefit elephants,” The Elephant Project added.

The Elephant Nature Park in Thailand and The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya are two of the organizations that The Elephant Project sends their proceeds to. Currently, the project is specifically focused on helping The Elephant Nature Park raise funds for the elephants of Thailand, many of whom live in trekking camps that depend on tourism.

“The Thai government has forced the trekking camps of Thailand to close,” The Elephant Project said of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic’s effect on elephants. “This leaves many elephants in Thailand without work and revenue for their owners to feed them. There are over 1000 elephants now chained up 24 hours a day facing the potential of starvation. The elephants are showing severe signs of stress and there are limited resources.”

The Elephant Nature Park, which is also temporarily closed, is putting aside their ethical disagreements with trekking camps to help feed the innocent elephants under the camps’ care.

To learn more about how The Elephant Project is supporting these efforts and helping elephants all around the world, visit their website, where you can also purchase a Kiki or Tembo plush — 100% of proceeds from each go to helping real elephants.



Additionally, the Elephant Nature Park has started a fundraiser to help care for their animals and the other elephants of Thailand during the coronavirus pandemic.

