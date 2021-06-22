Shocking Photo of Elephant Crashing Into Thailand Home Highlights Food, Habitat Scarcity

Experts believe the animal likely came from a nearby national park, looking for food

There was an elephant in the room - literally.

According to CNN, a woman in Thailand was shocked last weekend when she awoke to a loud noise and found an elephant had crashed through her kitchen. The animal poked its head into an existing hole that hadn't yet been repaired, caused by another elephant doing the same a month prior.

"I have seen elephants roaming around our town looking for food since I was young," said Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon, who lives in the Hua Hin district in western Prachuap Khiri Khan province. "But this is the first time they actually damaged my house."

A video obtained by CNN shows the elephant using its trunk to "look" through Puengprasoppon's cabinets, however, the woman said she didn't have food in her kitchen at the time, aside from some salt.

According to a Facebook post from the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, shared by CNN, a rep presumed the animal came from a nearby national park and smelled the salt in Puengprasoppon's kitchen.

"Elephants are herbivores so they need minerals from salty food, which is essential for their bodies," the post read. "They would try to find any minerals, and we have educated local residents."