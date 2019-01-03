Round Squirrel Caught Munching Egg Roll Most Recent Foodie Animal to Appear in N.Y.C.

Thanks to the original tastemaker, Pizza Rat, New York City has become a hot spot for wild animals with a deep appreciation for food.

The most recent furry foodie to be spotted in the Big Apple is Egg Roll Squirrel. As the name implies, this bushy-tailed rodent deeply enjoys American-Chinese appetizers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Egg Roll Squirrel was recently caught on camera mid-chew by a sharp-eyed New Yorker. The clip was posted on Twitter by @WhatIsNewYork with the caption, “doesn’t look like this squirrels first egg roll.”

It’s true, in the video, the very round squirrel seems to be an old hand at handling the crispy treat, which is almost as big as the creature itself. The only way the squirrel could show more eating expertise is if it whipped out a packet of duck sauce and drizzled it on top.

When you live in the one of the world’s top culinary destinations, why limit yourself to acorns? Egg Roll Squirrel gets it.