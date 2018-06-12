Ed Sheeran's Wax Figure Just Ended Up in the Craziest Place

Kate Hogan
June 12, 2018 04:35 PM

If you’re looking for Ed Sheeran, you’ll find him in the purr-fect spot.

A wax likeness of the 27-year-old singer was unveiled on Tuesday at Lady Dinah’s Cat Emporium, a cat café in the Bethnal Green neighborhood of London. The figure will hang with the cats and coffees there for one week before officially moving over to its permanent home at Madame Tussauds London.

Sheeran is a noted cat lover: he regularly shares photos of his felines Chub and Chubber on Instagram, and even started a Twitter account for another cat he rescued back in 2014. Madame Tussauds thought putting Sheeran’s wax figure in the cat café would “make it a bit of fun — what an unusual way to unveil the figure,” a spokeswoman for the museum said (see more in the clip above).

Sheeran first sat for a figure-making session in 2015, ahead of the unveiling of his New York City statue. Madame Tussauds took that mold and added some of the singer’s more recent tattoos for this new version.

No word on what pal Taylor Swift‘s cats Olivia and Meredith think of the mews.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now