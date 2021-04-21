10 Eco-Friendly Pet Products to Help You Celebrate Earth Day with Your Cat or Dog

Dogs aren't the only pets with eco-friendly food. Cats can now get all the the protein they need from insects. Catit's Nuna cat food utilizes insect protein to create food that reduces your feline's carbon footprint while also providing them with the daily nutrition they crave.

Other brands, like Jiminy's, offer insect-protein pet food options for dogs.

Buy it! Catit Nuna Insect Protein-Based Cat Food, $27.99; Catit.com