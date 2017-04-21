Through the Made with Code initiative, Google hopes to inspire millions of girls to raise awareness for environmental issues they care about

Google Teams with Jane Goodall to Empower Teen Girls to Code to Save the Planet This Earth Day

A Google Doodle isn’t the only way the company is planning on hugging the planet this Earth Day.

Google’s Made with Code initiative is teaming up with the Jane Goodall Institute, among others, to put a techy spin on Earth’s big day on April 22 — with the help of teenage girls.

Google, the Jane Goodall Institute, the World Wildlife Fund and The Ocean Agency are hoping to inspire millions of girls to raise awareness for the environmental issues they care about the most — like saving coral reefs, protecting primates and defending our oceans — by using something that might not immediately come to mind when you think of our earth: code.

Starting Friday, visitors to MadeWithCode.com will be able to design their own coded calls to action using Blockly, an introductory coding language. The colorful images created there are meant to be shared on social media as an empowering message to the world.

They’ll be joined by influencers like primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall, who says in a statement:

“We can all help protect our planet by taking small actions every day and encouraging others to do the same. If you love social media, use it as a force for good. I truly believe that social media can help us as we celebrate Earth Day this year, and our work with Google’s Made with Code is just one example of the many creative ways we can show our commitment to the environment and all who live here.”

The creative campaign comes on the heels of Google’s December announcement that it will run on 100 percent renewable energy in 2017.

If you’re inspired to get your code on this Earth Day, visit MadeWithCode.com and be sure to tag #EarthDay2017 @MadeWithCode, @World_Wildlife, @JaneGoodallInst and @Ocean_Agency when you share.