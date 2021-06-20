30 Early Pet Deals to Shop Before Amazon Prime Day Begins - Up to 49% Off

Grab them while you can
By Andrea Marie
June 20, 2021 07:30 AM
Amazon Prime Day is officially happening on June 21 and 22, but there are plenty of early deals to take advantage of right now - including incredible discounts on pet food, treats, supplies, toys, and more. 

Pet owners can stock up on marked-down flea treatments, feeders, training pads, and so much more. For those who shop on Amazon regularly for pet needs, brands like Wag, Kitzy, Iris, and Solimo are already offering discounts for Prime members. 

Stock up on dog food and treats for less, including dental treats from Wag for 40 percent off if you take advantage of Amazon's Subscribe & Save feature. You can also get your hands on a variety of different foods for cats. Kitzy's cat food toppers, for instance, are also on sale for 40 percent off if you select the coupon box featured in the listing. 

As for pet supplies, Iris has excellent deals on staples for both cats and dogs right now. Make sure your furry friends stay in tip-top shape with a grooming brush for nearly 49 percent off. Or pick up a ramp for $40 off that will make it easy for senior animals to climb onto beds or into cars.

Below, you'll find more of the top early deals for pets right now. And if you do plan on shopping during Amazon Prime Day, remember that the deals go fast, so shop these early discounts while you can. If you're not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up right now for a free trial to take advantage of the price cuts. 

Best Food and Treat Deals

Best Cat and Dog Feeder Deals

Best Pet Training and Litterbox Deals

Best Grooming Deals

Best Toy Deals 

