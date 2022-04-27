Philly Woman with Weeks to Live Seeks New Owner for Beloved Dog: 'I Want Someone Who Loves Her'
A hospice patient is sharing her dying wish;
According to Fox 29 Philadelphia, Valerie Alexander, a terminally ill brain cancer patient living in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood, is seeking a new owner for her pit bull Rosie.
Alexander told the outlet that she has owned Rosie for five years and profoundly loves the dog.
"She's part of my family," Alexander said. "She's my child."
Alexander, whom doctors have told has weeks to live, hopes to find and meet a new pet parent for Rosie before passing away.
"All I know is I am alive today, and anything beyond that is a gift, which is true for everyone," Alexander added.
RELATED: 9-Year-Old Dog Who Stayed at Ohio Shelter for Over 2 Years Is Adopted: 'Match Made in Heaven'
Discussing her dying wish to find Rosie a new forever home, Alexander told Fox 29, "I want to make sure she gets as much love after I'm gone as she gives. I don't want her to be sad, or locked in a cage, or treated badly. I want someone who loves her."
Alexander's friend Charles Bowles says the new owner should have a lot of energy, no other pets, and plenty of tennis balls.
"Either one of two things will be good for Rosie, either someone young and energetic that needs a running buddy, or someone who has a big yard that allows Rosie to run around all day," said Bowles per FOx 29.
Alexander added of the pit bull, "She [Rosie] is loving, loyal. She would die for me in a heartbeat."
Anyone interested in becoming Rosie's new, adoring owner is asked to email CBowles111@yahoo.com.