Utah's Salt Lake County Ice Center created gallons of snow for a terminally ill dog named Maggie to ensure the pet got another chance to enjoy a roll in a snowbank

Ice Center Makes Snow for Dying, Cold-Loving Dog So She Can Enjoy Winter One More Time

Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation wants to warn you that this story is a "tearjerker."

On Monday, the Utah office posted to Facebook about a heartbreaking request their Salt Lake County Ice Center recently received.

"WARNING: Tearjerker! This weekend, a resident contacted our Salt Lake County Ice Center seeking a little snow for their dying dog, Maggie, to play in one last time," Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation wrote in their Facebook post.

Ahead of the ice center's involvement, one of Maggie's owners posted a call for help on social media asking, "Does anyone have a shaved ice machine they have put away for the season? Our sweet dog Maggie is passing of cancer and on Monday we want to build her one last snowbank to roll in."

When this request made its way to the ice center, they quickly made Maggie's dying wish come true, donating gallons of manufactured snow to the canine's family.

"Today, our staff shaved some extra ice, loaded it into bins and buckets, and the owner took the snow home, to Maggie's backyard, where she enjoyed it with her family," Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation's post about the act of kindness reads.

The office also shared several photos of Maggie enjoying her personal snowbank, which included a sign that read "Maggie's Snow."

maggie the dog Credit: Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation/Facebook