This Clever Dog Feeding Chart Is Designed to Prevent Families from Over-Serving Their Pups
For most busy families, simple tasks like feeding the dog can be a challenge. Even if you leave notes letting each other know who has taken on the feeding duties, there's a good chance your dog might occasionally get fed more than their daily share. And it also doesn't help when your pup is a master manipulator at begging.
So, if your family struggles with managing your pet's feeding schedule, this dog feeding chart is the best way to ensure your dog gets fed at the right time. The Original 'Did You Feed The Dog' chart displays the days of the week with sliders for the morning and night. It's color-coded, so when the slider is green, it indicates that the dog has been fed. It comes with magnets on the corners, so you can attach it to appliances like refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines. Or you can use a self-adhesive strip to mount it on a wall.
Buy It! DYFTD The Original 'Did You Feed The Dog' Chart, $9.95; amazon.com
Over 8,400 Amazon shoppers gave this feeding chart a five-star rating, with many shoppers commenting that they no longer have to text, call, or shout to their family members to check if someone has fed the dog.
"In a house full of kids and dogs, it's easy to forget or overfeed the dogs," this reviewer said. "One look of big puppy eyes trying to convey hunger will easily convince some that they haven't been fed. This handy device helps keep us from falling for such convincing tricks. The magnets are strong and it also comes with 3M adhesive tabs if you are putting this on a non-magnetic surface. Very happy with this purchase."
Another shopper wrote, "When reminder Post-it [notes] fell off the counter, our dogs either missed meals or got fed twice. Now we have this yes/no tool on a little easel near the dog food scoop and anyone in the kitchen can see if the pups need to be fed, or not. Visitors to my home have favorably commented on it. I would definitely buy this as a gift for dog lovers in a busy household."
Head to Amazon to get the dog feeding chart shoppers can't live without — you'll never overfeed your dog again.
- This Clever Dog Feeding Chart Is Designed to Prevent Families from Over-Serving Their Pups
- The Disney Princess Phone Case Collection with a 75,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Here
- This $29 Boho Dress Is So Flattering, Amazon Shoppers Say to 'Buy Two'
- This Velvet Comforter at Target Is So Popular, Shoppers Are Buying It in Multiple Colors