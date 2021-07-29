This Clever Dog Feeding Chart Is Designed to Prevent Families from Over-Serving Their Pups

So, if your family struggles with managing your pet's feeding schedule, this dog feeding chart is the best way to ensure your dog gets fed at the right time. The Original 'Did You Feed The Dog' chart displays the days of the week with sliders for the morning and night. It's color-coded, so when the slider is green, it indicates that the dog has been fed. It comes with magnets on the corners, so you can attach it to appliances like refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines. Or you can use a self-adhesive strip to mount it on a wall.