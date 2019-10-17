Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Jokes His Dog Is a 'Spoiled Movie Star' in BTS Hobbs & Shaw Video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave his dog Hobbs a cameo in his recent film Hobbs & Shaw — and the spotlight may have gone to his head.

In an adorable behind the scenes clip, which has been shared exclusively with PEOPLE to celebrate the digital and DVD release of the film, Johnson, 47, opens up about how his adorable French bulldog enjoyed his time on set.

“Today we’re on the set of Hobbs and Shaw and it’s a very special day because we have the biggest star of the movie, Hobbs himself,” Johnson says while holding his pooch in his arms.

Of course, given his name, it seems only natural that Hobbs have his time in the spotlight.

“This is my real bulldog Hobbs named after my character,” he adds, revealing that his dog did have one demand before agreeing to make a cameo.

“I talked to Hobbs, I said, ‘You want to be in the movie?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll be in the movie — but just make sure you give me a lot of buffalo,’ ” the actor jokes. “He loves buffalo. That’s why he’s got all these muscles. He’s a spoiled movie star.”

Image zoom Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his dog

Showing just how much of a dedicated doggy daddy he is, Johnson shares that he actually had to come in on his off day to help shoot Hobbs’ scene.

“There’s a lot of love for this guy when I come in on my day off to be the dog wrangler. But you know, what a day. I’m very, very proud of him,” he says. “Hobbs was a real pro. He was disciplined, unlike his owner. He was professional, unlike his owner. And he listened to the director, unlike his owner.”

Continuing to praise his pooch, Johnson adds: “He’s steadfast, he knows what he wants, but deep down inside he’s just an awesome dog with a big ole heart. And at the end of the day, just like the character Hobbs, he’s a bad ass son a b—”

“I don’t believe in nepotism, but I always believe in taking care of the family,” he jokes, riffing on one of the important themes in the Fast and Furious universe.

In fact, Hobbs’ cameo was a long time coming.

Back in 2016, Johnson joked that his dog really wanted to show off his acting chops in Baywatch.

Posting a photograph of himself and Hobbs on the beach, Johnson explained that his dog wasn’t so happy with him.

“Me: ‘Look like a beach bad ass for the picture.’ Hobbs: ‘You didn’t cast me in #BAYWATCH so go f*ck yourself,’ ” Johnson jokingly captioned the shot, as he imagined a conversation between the pair.

Hobbs & Shaw is currently available on Digital and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on November 5.