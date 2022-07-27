Dwayne Johnson Surprises Family Looking to Adopt a Dog with Rescue Puppy: 'Incredible Night'

The Hernandez family left a screening of DC League of Super Pets with a new furry friend, thanks to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson helped a family looking to adopt a new pet meet their perfect puppy match.

On Tuesday, Johnson, 50, posted on Instagram about his experience surprising audiences at screenings for his new animated film DC League of Super Pets. In the movie, Johnson voices Krypto, Superman's canine companion, who shares his famous owner's superpowers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I LOVE surprising audiences of our @sevenbucksprod films, but this #DCSuperPets screening surprise was special," Johnson wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of himself dressing up in a Krytpo costume before surprising fans.

"I dressed up as my character, KRYPTO, and surprised two audiences here at @cinemark in LA. Best part was finding a loving home with the Hernandez family for my lil' guy, Quail," the actor added on social media. "An incredible night all in the spirit of celebrating PETS."

During his surprise appearance at a DC League of Super Pets screening in Playa Vista on Monday, Johnson introduced Quail to his new owners, the Hernandez family.

Before the screening, Tiffany Hernandez and her husband, who live in Valencia, California, with their children, started searching for an adoptable dog at Best Friends Animal Society. After working with the organization, Hernandez found the perfect puppy for her children, who had wanted a dog for years.

Dwayne Johnson gives family a puppy Credit: Stewart Cook

Best Friends and Warner Bros. Pictures worked together to surprise the Hernandez children with their new dog at the DC League of Super Pets screening to make the moment even more special.

The Hernandez children learned that Quail was coming home with them at the screening. After Johnson — dressed in his Krypto costume — revealed his identity, he presented the adorable Quail to his new owners.