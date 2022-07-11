Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is Shark Week's first Master of Ceremonies and will help the summer event kick off on July 24

Dwayne Johnson Is Here to Help Shark Week Celebrate its 34th Fin-Packed Year

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is helping Shark Week return to TV.

On July 24, Shark Week is back to celebrate its 34th year, and for the momentous event, Shark Week has brought on its first Master of Ceremonies: Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson, 50, posted about the new role on Instagram, also sharing a promo for Shark Week 2022, which features the star gathering a large group of sharks.

"Honored to be your first ever @SharkWeek MASTER OF CEREMONIES. Our @SevenBucksProd has partnered with @Discovery to bring you a VERY SPECIAL (and badass) SHARK WEEK," Johnson captioned the clip. "I filmed exclusively in my home state of HAWAII, these beautiful predator AUMAKUA (gods), are deeply revered & respected in our Polynesian culture."

As the Master of Ceremonies, Johnson will kick off and close the first five nights of Shark Week with a special message highlighting what fans can expect to watch that evening and spark their interest to return the following night. Like his Instagram announcement, each Shark Week message from Johnson will connect viewers to his heritage and the importance of sharks to his culture and personal story.

Shark Week fans can also expect 25 adrenaline-inducing original episodes and special guests appearance from Tracy Morgan, the stars of Impractical Jokers, and more for the 2022 event.

If Discovery+ and Discovery Channel's exciting line-up of Shark Week shows — which will feature new specials on sharks learning to walk, great white shark battles, and massive makos — isn't enough, TBS, TNT, truTV, Food Network, HGTV, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Animal Planet, Science Channel, ID, OWN, TCM, and HBO Max will all also air Shark Week-inspired content or cross-promote the event throughout Shark Week 2022.