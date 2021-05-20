Dust Devil Sweeps 70-Pound Black Labrador Off His Feet, Luckily Leaves Pup Unharmed

Duke the Black Labrador was just hanging out in his front yard in Weyers Cave, Virginia, last week when he was swept off his feet by a dust devil

Duke the Black Labrador was just hanging out in his front yard in Weyers Cave, Virginia, last week when he was swept off his feet by a dust devil.

Security footage shows the 70-lb. pup fly several feet through the air as the short-lived air tunnel swept through his neighborhood.

Luckily, Duke's owner, Brittany Wampler, told WHSV that the pooch was slightly startled, but now he is doing just fine.

"It's still very tough to imagine that, you know, a 70-lb. dog or close to it and how you know, you don't see that every day," she told the news outlet.

"How would that have happened? He just kind of looked around and was shaken for a minute but you know he went right back to playing with the kids after that."

A dust devil forms when the ground becomes much warmer than the air immediately above it. This forms an area of low pressure, which prompts the surrounding area to rush in and fill that void.

Particles of dust or sand are raised from the ground due to high speed winds. The particles form a whirling column, that is usually relatively small in diameter, according to the National Weather Service.

They are also referred to as sand whirls or whirlwinds, the agency says. They usually develop on on clear, dry, hot afternoons during the spring and summer.