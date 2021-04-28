Cat Owners Say This Metal Litter Scoop Is the Best Thing They've Bought in 30 Years
A few years ago, stuck in a miserable job with long hours and impossible objectives, I signed up to foster cats. It was the best decision I'd made in years; I got the call to take home a mom with her four kittens, and while my tiny apartment definitely couldn't handle all five permanently, I kept three of the kittens and mentally prepared to scoop a whole lot of poop. Necessary, but unpleasant — until I got a metal scooper that makes litter duty incredibly quick and easy.
I know it's good, because I went three years with a typical plastic scooper before my brother, a cat veteran himself, wrapped up the DuraScoop Jumbo Cat Litter Scoop and put it under the tree last Christmas. It wasn't your typical gift, but for cat owners, it's even better. Because just like that, mucking out my cats' multiple litter boxes became doable in minutes.
While the plastic scooper took careful wrangling to lift out clumps without spilling dirty litter on the floor (bleh), the DuraScoop's firm approach removes chunks of any size in seconds. Its grates are smartly placed so that clean litter escapes while you grab the rest, and it especially excels at eliminating those compacted masses that accumulate in litter box corners.
Buy It! DuraScoop Jumbo Cat Litter Scoop, $11.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
You know an Amazon product is worth its weight in gold when it earns five stars from 89 percent of people, with over 20,000 shoppers awarding the master scooper full marks and nearly 9,000 glowing reviews. "Hacking away at the 10,000th clump of partly hardened cat urine with a plastic joke of a scoop, I asked myself: 'Isn't there something better?'" one shopper writes.
"Isn't there a pooper scooper out there that doesn't leave me fearing for my eyesight?" they continue. "Thirty years, four cats, and countless plastic scoops later, I bought the metal DuraScoop. What a relief. Why didn't I invest the money earlier and save myself the agony of praying 'Lord Jesus, please let this cat turd come out in one clump, please don't let this scoop handle break off, please let me get through yet another day of poop scooping.'
Another shopper gratefully recounts how the "shining, rigid, confidence-inspiring" tool clears out dirty litter in half the normal time, and the long, padded handle lets them reach every part of the box with ease. The love for this thing is overwhelming: Shoppers repeat how easy the DuraScoop makes scooping out "hard-as-concrete clumps" in hard-to-reach areas thanks to the strong, sturdy aluminum material (and it even handles heavy wood litter without bending).
One more shopper says "the pooper scooper that dreams are made of" bests even wintry Maine conditions that leave plastic scoops breaking, and the passion runs deep; one more person writes, "Allow me to wax lyrical about the magnificence, the ergonomic simplicity, the utter perfection of the DuraScoop Jumbo Cat Litter Scooper."
They add that it puts all other scoopers to shame, easily tackling the "annoying pockets in the corners and on the bottom of the box, where pee and litter meet in an unholy marriage that produces brick mortar. Truly, the DuraScoop is the s$@& scooper that puts all inferior, weak s$@& scoopers to shame! My litter boxes have never been so clean. My boxes were so clean that all the cats lined up immediately to s$@& the boxes again! All kidding aside, this is a great scoop and I wish I'd found it 20 years ago."
Now that's praise. Get one for yourself on Amazon for $12, and expect happiness on your doorstep.
- There’s a Tiny Home Shortage on Amazon — but This DIY Garden House Is Still in Stock
- Cat Owners Say This Metal Litter Scoop Is the Best Thing They've Bought in 30 Years
- This $16 Snap-On Silicone Strainer Drains Pasta Water, Grease, and Canned Beans Better Than a Colander
- The Pour-Over Coffee Maker with 16,000 Five-Star Ratings Is 53% Off at Amazon Right Now