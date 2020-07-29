Now your dog can enjoy a cup of Dunkin' coffee or Munchkin donut hole box, while also supporting the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation

There Are Now Dunkin' Dog Toys (For a Good Cause), So Your Pup Can Get Their Coffee Fix Too

Two amazing forces have come together to create something utterly adorable.

BARK the dog-centric company responsible for seriously cute toys has teamed up with Dunkin' to created two special edition dog toys. For a limited time, BARK is offering canine versions of Dunkin's famous coffee cup and Munchkins donut hole box.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Modeled after iconic Dunkin’ products, the hot coffee dog toy is squeaky, crinkly, and full-of-fluff, while the Munchkins donut hole treats dog toy is a multipart toy, lined with felt and complete with three plush, squeaky Munchkin donut hole treat toys inside," BARK said in a statement on their new release with Dunkin'. "Like all BARK toys, these Dunkin’ toys are bright, durable, and perfect for dogs of all ages and sizes. Now dogs can run on Dunkin’, just like their parents."

The best part about these sweet canine copies of popular Dunkin' products is that the toys help an important cause. Both the coffee cup and donut hole box dog toys are only available as gifts when you make a donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. For every $12 donation, you get one Dunkin’ coffee cup toy and for every $15 you get the multi-part Munchkins donut hole box toy.

Image zoom Bark!

Starting in August, these two new BARK toys will ship to Dunkin' stores across the country, so coffee lovers can make their donations at the store and walk out with Dunkin' for them and their pooch.

Image zoom Bark!

Donations to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation will help benefit the foundation's programs, which includes numerous efforts to help and support children struggling with hunger or illness. One of the foundation's programs is Dogs for Joy. Dogs for Joy started in 2018 and works to bring full-time service dogs to children's hospitals to help kids combat the stress and anxiety that comes with illness and hospital stays.

Image zoom Bark!