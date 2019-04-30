Woman Accused of Dumping Coachella Puppies Surrenders 38 Dogs, Puppies Under 'Great' Foster Care

The relinquished dogs will be spayed or neutered and put up for adoption
The California woman accused of leaving seven puppies in a Coachella Valley dumpster has surrendered 38 dogs later found in her home, according to the Riverside County Animal Services (RCAS).
Deborah Sue Culwell is suspected of putting the puppies in a closed plastic bag and willfully abandoning the tiny dogs. One of the puppies later died. This cruelty case is currently under investigation at the Riverside County District Attorney’s office, reports RCAS.
Authorities arrested Culwell, 55, at her home for allegedly dumping the puppies. While RCAS was at Culwell’s home, officers allegedly found 38 other dogs at the residence and seized all of the animals.
RELATED: Woman Arrested After Video of Her Allegedly Tossing Bag Full of Puppies Into Dumpster Goes Viral
According to RCAS, Culwell relinquished ownership of the 38 dogs to RCAS on April 27.
“The 38 seized dogs remain at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms. These dogs will be made available for adoption or transfer to the department’s rescue group partner organizations this week,” RCAS shared in a statement. “Meanwhile, Riverside County Animal Services’ veterinary staff members will coordinate the dogs’ spay and neuter surgeries as soon as possible.”
RELATED: Puppy Dies Nearly a Week After Woman Allegedly Put Him in Plastic Bag and Tossed into Dumpster
The six surviving puppies found in the Coachella Valley dumpster are currently living with a RCAS foster volunteer and are said to be doing well.
“The woman who has graciously dedicated many hours and a fair amount of her own money toward these abandoned puppies is doing a great job,” said Animal Services Director Dr. Allan Drusys, the county’s chief veterinarian, said of the puppies’ foster mom.