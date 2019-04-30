Woman Accused of Dumping Coachella Puppies Surrenders 38 Dogs, Puppies Under 'Great' Foster Care

The California woman accused of leaving seven puppies in a Coachella Valley dumpster has surrendered 38 dogs later found in her home, according to the Riverside County Animal Services (RCAS).

Deborah Sue Culwell is suspected of putting the puppies in a closed plastic bag and willfully abandoning the tiny dogs. One of the puppies later died. This cruelty case is currently under investigation at the Riverside County District Attorney’s office, reports RCAS.

Authorities arrested Culwell, 55, at her home for allegedly dumping the puppies. While RCAS was at Culwell’s home, officers allegedly found 38 other dogs at the residence and seized all of the animals.

According to RCAS, Culwell relinquished ownership of the 38 dogs to RCAS on April 27.

Image zoom Noni Boen Schirm