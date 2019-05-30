You and Your Dog Can Get Free Blowouts Next Week Thanks to Drybar and Secret Life of Pets 2

Ever find yourself envious of your dog’s luscious, full fur? Don’t envy it, emulate it!

Drybar and The Secret Life of Pets 2 have teamed up to offer dog owners and their canines a very special day of pampering.This exclusive partnership designed to celebrate the premiere of Illumination and Universal Pictures’ The Secret Life of Pets 2 — which hits theaters on June 7 — want you and your dog to look your best when you go to the theater.

Next week, Drybar is becoming #Barkbar — a place where both you and your dog will be treated to a session with blowout specialist. Plus, these “grooming” sessions are being offered to pet parents and their pups for free.

#Barkbar will be taking over two locations: Drybar Bryant Park in New York City on June 3 and Drybar West Hollywood in Los Angeles on June 5. To snag a spot in the salon chair for you and your dog, book an appointment at one of the participating Drybars. Appointments are available 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at both locations. Get even more details by watching the video, produced by Soapbox Films for Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures, above.

If you don’t get an appointment, or aren’t near a #Barkbar location, you can still visit select Drybar locations from June 1-7 to enjoy an exclusive The Secret Life of Pets 2 clip while you’re getting styled before the movie is released.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 hits theaters nationwide on June 7