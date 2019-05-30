You and Your Dog Can Get Free Blowouts Next Week Thanks to Drybar and Secret Life of Pets 2

Drybars are becoming #BarkBars next week to offer you and your dog grooming sessions together
Ever find yourself envious of your dog’s luscious, full fur? Don’t envy it, emulate it!
Drybar and The Secret Life of Pets 2 have teamed up to offer dog owners and their canines a very special day of pampering.This exclusive partnership designed to celebrate the premiere of Illumination and Universal Pictures’ The Secret Life of Pets 2 — which hits theaters on June 7 — want you and your dog to look your best when you go to the theater.
Next week, Drybar is becoming #Barkbar — a place where both you and your dog will be treated to a session with blowout specialist. Plus, these “grooming” sessions are being offered to pet parents and their pups for free.
#Barkbar will be taking over two locations: Drybar Bryant Park in New York City on June 3 and Drybar West Hollywood in Los Angeles on June 5. To snag a spot in the salon chair for you and your dog, book an appointment at one of the participating Drybars. Appointments are available 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at both locations. Get even more details by watching the video, produced by Soapbox Films for Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures, above.
If you don’t get an appointment, or aren’t near a #Barkbar location, you can still visit select Drybar locations from June 1-7 to enjoy an exclusive The Secret Life of Pets 2 clip while you’re getting styled before the movie is released.
The Secret Life of Pets 2 hits theaters nationwide on June 7