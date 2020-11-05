Patient Rescue Dog Drools Finally Gets Adopted After Nearly 2 Years in Colorado Shelter

Drools' new owner said after he adopted the pup, "I feel like I won the lottery"

Drools has found his forever home!

After spending 729 days at Conour Animal Shelter in Monte Vista, Colorado, the 4-year-old male pit bull/boxer mix was finally adopted on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kacey Widetich, the founder and executive director of Relay For Rescue — who had been living at the shelter with Drools for the past 12 days — celebrated the adoption on Facebook, sharing a photo of Drools with his new owner.

"DROOLS FOUND HIS FOREVER HOME TODAY!!!" Widetich wrote alongside the post.

Speaking to CBS Denver, Widetich said that a man from Boulder drove down to Monte Vista to adopt Drools on Wednesday, which marked the canine's 729th day at the shelter.

"I feel like I won the lottery," the new owner said of adopting Drools, according to NewsChannel 13.

Image zoom Drools | Credit: KRDO

Nearly two weeks before the adoption, Widetich had moved into the shelter to keep Drools company while the rescue group worked to find Drools — as well as other dogs in the shelter —new, loving owners.

"These remote shelters are so understaffed and just don’t have the capacity to adequately market all these sweet pups," she told CBS Denver. "If my spending the night in the shelter for a few nights helps even one dog get adopted, I will have done my job. But I’m not stopping at just one — they ALL deserve a second chance at happily ever after."

In addition to Drools, three other dogs that were longtime residents of the shelter were recently adopted, Widetich told CBS Denver. "This has been an experience of a lifetime,” she added.