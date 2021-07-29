Cinematographer Doug Thron travels the globe with his infrared drone to save vulnerable animals after fires, hurricanes and other disasters strike

Drone Pilot Uses His High-Tech Skills to Rescue Animals After Natural Disasters: 'This Is My Calling'

It was shortly after California's devastating Paradise Fire — that burned for 17 days in 2018 and destroyed more than 150,000 acres — that a lightbulb went off inside Doug Thron's head.

The Oakland-based cinematographer spent weeks out in the charred, blackened terrain filming renowned cat rescuer Shannon Jay, who was using a handheld infrared scope to track down felines that would otherwise be impossible to find.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We got to talking," recalls Thron — whose interview appears in this week's issue of PEOPLE — "and we were both like, 'This would be really cool if we could put an infrared scope on a drone.' "

Eight months later when the first drone equipped with the technology — that can detect an animal's body heat and pinpoint its location — went on sale, Thron raised the funds to purchase one, then outfitted it with a zoom camera and spotlights and traveled to the Bahamas in September 2019.

doug thron Credit: CuriosityStream

The islands had just been decimated by Dorian, a Category 5 Hurricane, and Thron — who had begun using drones for documentaries he'd filmed for Discovery and Nat Geo several years earlier — quickly went to work harnessing the technology to locate dozens of dogs amidst the mountainous piles of debris.

"It worked so well that I spent five months there, then went straight to Australia where I rescued dozens and dozens of koalas," says Thron, whose six-part series Doug to the Rescue recently began airing on Curiosity Stream.

After six months in Australia, Thron — who has spent the past four years living on a houseboat docked in Oakland, California — continued his rescue efforts in the wildfire and storm-devastated areas of Puerto Rico, Oregon, Louisiana and northern California.

doug thron Credit: CuriosityStream

"Flying in and out of burned-out trees is super nerve-wracking," says Thron, who hopes to begin training others on how to use the technology. "You run the risk losing a signal or the drone itself. But seeing the gratitude you get from these animals when you find and rescue them is what keeps me going."