Drew Barrymore shared a cute photo of herself holding a pair of puppies to Instagram on Friday

Drew Barrymore Says 'Happiness Is Having a Puppy in Each Hand' as She Cradles 2 Adorable Tiny Dogs

Drew Barrymore knows the secret to being happy — and it involves puppies.

"Happiness is having a puppy in each hand and having my hair done with #FlowerHairtools," the Never Been Kissed alum, 46, captioned an adorable photo of herself and two tiny pups on Instagram on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the picture, Barrymore can be seen wearing a color-blocked ensemble, donning a bright pink, long-sleeve blouse with a necktie bow and a full, bright red skirt as she looks like she's on the verge of happy tears, holding two new four-legged friends.

In December last year, the Drew Barrymore Show host opened up about focusing on her mental health, vowing to "put wellness first" going into the New Year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It will be a fun journey to just see how I can totally take care of myself and put wellness first," she explained in a lengthy Instagram post at the time. "Which is just not an option most of the time. Which is I guess why they call it balance."

While speaking with Machine Gun Kelly on her talk show in December, Barrymore also opened up about how prioritizing her mental health has helped her through some of the biggest obstacles in her life, like her 2016 divorce from ex Will Kopelman.

RELATED VIDEO: Drew Barrymore 'Worships' Ex-Husband's New Wife But Gives the Couple 'Space'

"I wasn't doing very well, and I just wanted to go talk to some people and how to pull myself out of a hole, and I had these two kids that I had to fight for and I needed help," she said.

Added Barrymore: "I started reaching out to different people and eventually, I really made some big, sweeping changes in my life, and I got on a whole new track — not back on track, but a brand new one that I helped build."